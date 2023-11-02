Previous
Gator by photographycrazy
Photo 658

Gator

One animal you will always find in Florida. This one was sunning on the shore as people walk by (sometimes a little too close for me). Paynes Prairie Florida
PhotoCrazy

Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Peter Dulis ace
wow
November 2nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yikes, run. Terrific capture.
November 2nd, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
My, what big teeth you have.
November 2nd, 2023  
Sand Lily ace
Wonderful capture.
November 2nd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great capture. They are much faster on land than most people realize. It’s always best to keep at a safe distance.
November 2nd, 2023  
