Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 662
Dive!
Osprey, Sebastian Inlet Florida
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
8
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
669
photos
248
followers
244
following
181% complete
View this month »
655
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Impressive perspective!
November 7th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Amazing. Fantastic POV. You've captured the gloss on the wings and that amber eye.
November 7th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- that is intense! It looks like he may have been successful on that one. Excellent shot.
November 7th, 2023
amyK
ace
Amazing timing and focus
November 7th, 2023
Louise & Ken
Holy Moly, those claws!!!!!
November 7th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture.
November 7th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
The focus - both yours and his!
November 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
Excellent timing.
November 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close