Dive! by photographycrazy
Photo 662

Dive!

Osprey, Sebastian Inlet Florida
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Corinne C ace
Impressive perspective!
November 7th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Amazing. Fantastic POV. You've captured the gloss on the wings and that amber eye.
November 7th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- that is intense! It looks like he may have been successful on that one. Excellent shot.
November 7th, 2023  
amyK ace
Amazing timing and focus
November 7th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Holy Moly, those claws!!!!!
November 7th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture.
November 7th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
The focus - both yours and his!
November 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Excellent timing.
November 7th, 2023  
