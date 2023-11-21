Previous
Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving! by photographycrazy
Photo 673

Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving!

We are celebrating Thanksgiving on Wed (instead of Thurs) this year so I'll be off tomorrow stuffing my face with food, spending time with family and friends.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
Enjoy your day! I look forward to seeing your fabulous bird images in your project.
November 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A happy thanksgiving day to you and family, A Gorgeous shot .. he looks more than pleased he is not a turkey, ... super expression and capture . Fav
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise