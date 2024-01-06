Previous
Maybe lunch and dinner!

Great Blue Heron, Paynes Prairie Florida
PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing capture
January 6th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Wow a great capture.
January 6th, 2024  
