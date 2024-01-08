Sign up
Photo 710
Bald Eagle
It's been an priviledge to photograph Bald Eagles this year. Activity is slowing down but still fun to see. Paynes Prairie, Florida
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
BeckyJo
ace
Spectacular!
January 8th, 2024
