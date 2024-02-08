Previous
Wings of a Cormorant by photographycrazy
Photo 728

Wings of a Cormorant

Cormorant doing a wing flap.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such powerful wings ! - fab shot - fav
February 8th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
he is gorgeous.........so shiny.
February 8th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Awesome capture and timing.
February 8th, 2024  
narayani ace
Great shot
February 8th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wings and that blue eye.
February 8th, 2024  
