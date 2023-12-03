Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
17 / 365
Mum's The Word
I used mirror to get this image which is partially mirror and partially object. I then had to flip it upside down and adjust crop. I'm quite pleased.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
@photohoot
I'm back... Muhahaha
17
photos
4
followers
11
following
4% complete
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
3rd December 2023 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
mirror
,
flower
,
shakespeare
,
chrysanthemum
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close