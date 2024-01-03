Sign up
Previous
49 / 365
Buttered Biscuit
Meet BB. A three year old found abandoned with part of his tail gone and a slice from his ear. The ear could have been done when he was captured, neutered and released.
He now has a forever home with Lia in her new place.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
3rd January 2024 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
cat
,
kitty
,
pet
,
homeless
,
biscuit
,
bb
,
buttered
,
tough-times
JackieR
ace
Aww who could abandon such a cutee??
January 4th, 2024
