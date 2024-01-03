Previous
Buttered Biscuit by photohoot
Buttered Biscuit

Meet BB. A three year old found abandoned with part of his tail gone and a slice from his ear. The ear could have been done when he was captured, neutered and released.

He now has a forever home with Lia in her new place.
JackieR ace
Aww who could abandon such a cutee??
January 4th, 2024  
