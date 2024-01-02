Sign up
Found It!
Inside the DVD player of my ancient Alienware laptop. Near total disassembly to get to the drive. Put it back together with exception of the keyboard ribbon cable, which I couldn't get back in. Using a wireless keyboard now.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
365
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
2nd January 2024 11:27am
Tags
laptop
,
lost
,
computer
,
dvd
,
sandisk
,
autopsy
