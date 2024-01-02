Previous
Found It! by photohoot
49 / 365

Found It!

Inside the DVD player of my ancient Alienware laptop. Near total disassembly to get to the drive. Put it back together with exception of the keyboard ribbon cable, which I couldn't get back in. Using a wireless keyboard now.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Wendy

@photohoot
Photo Details

