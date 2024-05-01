Sign up
171 / 365
Frangipani Flip Off
Feisty frangipani looks to be flipping me off, twice!
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
plant
backyard
garden
tropical
florida
frangipani
feisty
apopka
@photohoot
Wendy
ace
Sometimes, the it's the little things in life that can bring a giggle or a smile. I guess the plant understands me and provide me with both.
May 2nd, 2024
Dave
ace
The nerve of that chicken-foot looking plant to flip you off twice.
May 2nd, 2024
Wendy
ace
@darchibald
Well, in it's defense, it doesn't have the gonads to say it to my face. 😏
May 2nd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
May 2nd, 2024
Bobbi C
ace
You see frangipani and I see a chicken foot! 😂
May 2nd, 2024
Wendy
ace
@bobbic
lol it does 😂
May 2nd, 2024
Wendy
ace
@mubbur
bless you. Thanks.
May 2nd, 2024
365 Project
close