Frangipani Flip Off by photohoot
171 / 365

Frangipani Flip Off

Feisty frangipani looks to be flipping me off, twice!
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Wendy ace
Sometimes, the it's the little things in life that can bring a giggle or a smile. I guess the plant understands me and provide me with both.
May 2nd, 2024  
Dave ace
The nerve of that chicken-foot looking plant to flip you off twice.
May 2nd, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald Well, in it's defense, it doesn't have the gonads to say it to my face. 😏
May 2nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
May 2nd, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
You see frangipani and I see a chicken foot! 😂
May 2nd, 2024  
Wendy ace
@bobbic lol it does 😂
May 2nd, 2024  
Wendy ace
@mubbur bless you. Thanks.
May 2nd, 2024  
