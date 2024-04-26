Previous
Mogul Emerald Necklace by photohoot
Mogul Emerald Necklace



Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History
Mogul Emerald Necklace
The floral motif carving is believed to be of the Indian Mogul style. The Mogul Empire was the imperial power that ruled most of the Indian subcontinent from the early-16th to mid-19th centuries. Often times carved gemstones were worn on the arm as amulets; threads pulled through the small drill holes on the sides of this emerald could then be tied on to the arm of the wearer. The emerald is surrounded by round diamonds and is suspended from a double row diamond necklace; the diamonds total approximately 50 carats.

Donated by Murdock in 2007.
