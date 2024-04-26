Mogul Emerald Necklace





Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

The floral motif carving is believed to be of the Indian Mogul style. The Mogul Empire was the imperial power that ruled most of the Indian subcontinent from the early-16th to mid-19th centuries. Often times carved gemstones were worn on the arm as amulets; threads pulled through the small drill holes on the sides of this emerald could then be tied on to the arm of the wearer. The emerald is surrounded by round diamonds and is suspended from a double row diamond necklace; the diamonds total approximately 50 carats.



Donated by Murdock in 2007.