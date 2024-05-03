Previous
Young American Brahman Kick'n It by photohoot
Young American Brahman Kick'n It

A new resident of the farm. Such a beautiful animal. I must ask his name. I will be back to photograph him as he mature.
Wendy

@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
