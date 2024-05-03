Sign up
Previous
173 / 365
Young American Brahman Kick'n It
A new resident of the farm. Such a beautiful animal. I must ask his name. I will be back to photograph him as he mature.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
Tags
american
,
cow
,
dust
,
farm
,
young
,
kicking
,
brahman
,
@photohoot
365 Project
