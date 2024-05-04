Previous
Low-key Kermit by photohoot
174 / 365

Low-key Kermit

I think 🤔
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Walks @ 7 ace
This is actually sweet, well done!
May 4th, 2024  
sj.giesman ace
Looks like he’s stewing over something. Beautiful shot!
May 4th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@joysabin thanks a ton. Trying to do something different so I don't bore anyone with to many Hermit images.
May 4th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@sjgiesman He is, it's the weird lady with the camera that won't let him sleep!😉
May 4th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice low key and black and white.
May 4th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald thank you 💚
May 4th, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
Nice shot. He looks so content.
May 4th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@bobbic Thanks. He keeps returning, so he must like the spot.
May 4th, 2024  
