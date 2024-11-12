Previous
Maple Seedling by photohoot
329 / 365

Maple Seedling


In the quiet corner of my garden,
I buried a mystery seed,
a promise wrapped in soil and shadow,
whispers of what might come to be.

12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
90% complete

