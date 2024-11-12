Sign up
329 / 365
Maple Seedling
In the quiet corner of my garden,
I buried a mystery seed,
a promise wrapped in soil and shadow,
whispers of what might come to be.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
AFK
Pixel 7 Pro
12th November 2024 8:41am
Tags
tree
,
maple
,
seedling
,
@photohoot
