In Honour of Veterans by photohoot
In Honour of Veterans

Stars shine bright for those
we hold dear in our hearts still.
Yet peace slips away.

to all the Vets and their families too
for your sacrifice, I thank you.💛
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Dave ace
Wonderful tribute and nice capture of Orion.
November 11th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald Thanks Dave. It is amazing what I can do if I don't give up... and wake up at 3am ;-)
November 11th, 2024  
