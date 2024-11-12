Previous
Rescure Horses by photohoot
Rescure Horses

It always saddens me to see such magnificent animals abused. These two have a better chance now at this horse rescued. They take in the elderly and abused horses to live out their lives in peace.
Dave ace
Beautiful capture
November 12th, 2024  
