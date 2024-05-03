Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
139 / 365
Death of a Fisherman
Old fishermen never die, they just smell that way.
Doris Fisher (1915 - 2003) wrote the song "Old Fishermen Never Die - They Just Smell That Way" in 1956. Fisher was an American singer and songwriter who worked as both a composer and lyricist.
Sadly, I can't find the lyrics or a video. If you know, please share in the comments.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
451
photos
52
followers
58
following
38% complete
View this month »
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Latest from all albums
137
137
138
172
138
173
139
139
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The Crypt
Camera
NEX-3N
Taken
3rd May 2024 6:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skeleton
,
fish
,
fishing
,
pun
,
miniature
,
@photohoot
Zilli
ace
Like!
May 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close