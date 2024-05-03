Previous
Death of a Fisherman by photohoot
Death of a Fisherman

Old fishermen never die, they just smell that way.

Doris Fisher (1915 - 2003) wrote the song "Old Fishermen Never Die - They Just Smell That Way" in 1956. Fisher was an American singer and songwriter who worked as both a composer and lyricist.

Sadly, I can't find the lyrics or a video. If you know, please share in the comments.
Wendy

