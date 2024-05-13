Sign up
Lily and The Yellow Jacket
In ripples on the water's face,
A bee's sweet song takes its place,
Where lily petals softly sway,
A dance of love, on this spring's day.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
ILCE-6000
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th May 2024 11:55am
Tags
nature
,
water
,
bee
,
lily
,
pond
,
wasp
,
water-lily
,
yellow-jacket
,
@photohoot
