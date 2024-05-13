Previous
Lily and The Yellow Jacket by photohoot
Lily and The Yellow Jacket

In ripples on the water's face,
A bee's sweet song takes its place,
Where lily petals softly sway,
A dance of love, on this spring's day.
13th May 2024

Wendy

@photohoot
