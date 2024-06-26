Sign up
193 / 365
Melk Abbey Well
Lower Austria -1994
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
The Crypt
Camera
Scanner
Taken
14th October 1994 9:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
well
,
lower
,
europe
,
abbey
,
austria
,
melk
,
@photohoot
Mark St Clair
ace
Wow.... old rustic well. You must have done a lot of traveling over the years
June 26th, 2024
