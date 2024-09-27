Sign up
321 / 365
Frog on Plaid Paradise
This little cutie was showing off his color changing abilities and getting me to notice the plaid pattern in the leaf. Both very interesting.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
2
4
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
896
photos
86
followers
75
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
27th September 2024 1:47pm
frog
Reinaldo Vignoli
Amazing
September 27th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Really cool with him on that pattern
September 27th, 2024
