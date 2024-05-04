Previous
He Hides It In His Hag Stone by photohoot
140 / 365

He Hides It In His Hag Stone


Fitting that he lives under the shade of a money tree.


4th May 2024 4th May 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
What a happy lil Buddha, Wonderful pic, brought a smile
May 4th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald Thank you. I can be a little dark. He brightens my day every time I see him. Glad he made you smile.
May 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise