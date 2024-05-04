Sign up
He Hides It In His Hag Stone
Fitting that he lives under the shade of a money tree.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Tags
buddha
,
rock
,
coin
,
luck
,
lucky
,
miniature
,
hag-stone
,
money-tree
Dave
ace
What a happy lil Buddha, Wonderful pic, brought a smile
May 4th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@darchibald
Thank you. I can be a little dark. He brightens my day every time I see him. Glad he made you smile.
May 4th, 2024
