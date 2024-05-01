Sign up
Melissa
She was shopping with her mommy at the local farm. I asked if I could take her picture and was rewarded with her cuteness..
Take on the world little girl 💛
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
portrait
,
baby
,
street
,
stranger
,
@photohoot
Phil Howcroft
ace
awwww that's lovely , I hope you sent some copies to her mommy .
May 1st, 2024
Wendy
ace
@phil_howcroft
Yes I did. All 10 images 😉 Thanks so much!
May 1st, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@photohoot
that's good , nice to share the 'love' , I bet her mommy loved them
May 1st, 2024
