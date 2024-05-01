Previous
Melissa by photohoot
Melissa

She was shopping with her mommy at the local farm. I asked if I could take her picture and was rewarded with her cuteness..

Take on the world little girl 💛
Wendy

awwww that's lovely , I hope you sent some copies to her mommy .
May 1st, 2024  
@phil_howcroft Yes I did. All 10 images 😉 Thanks so much!
May 1st, 2024  
@photohoot that's good , nice to share the 'love' , I bet her mommy loved them
May 1st, 2024  
