99% Full by photohoot
71 / 365

99% Full

Almost crossed 'full moon's off my photo bucket list. Taken at 5am eastern time.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice warm tones in this. Beautiful shot. Makes me wanna howl.
January 24th, 2024  
