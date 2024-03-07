Previous
Ice Ice Baby by photohoot
Ice Ice Baby

Ice ball, up close.

I've attempted on many times to achieve a crystal clear ice. This is the closest I've ever gotten. I use bottle water and a dollar tree ice ball maker.
7th March 2024

Wendy

@photohoot
