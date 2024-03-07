Sign up
112 / 365
Ice Ice Baby
Ice ball, up close.
I've attempted on many times to achieve a crystal clear ice. This is the closest I've ever gotten. I use bottle water and a dollar tree ice ball maker.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
0
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
260
photos
19
followers
30
following
30% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
7th March 2024 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
close-up
,
naked
,
2024rainbow
