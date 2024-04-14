Sign up
Previous
153 / 365
Onion Again
Playing with the camera to achieve a black bg. Taken outside and It is very sunny here today.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
6
1
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
394
photos
35
followers
44
following
41% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NEX-3N
Taken
14th April 2024 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
backyard
,
garden
,
onion
,
@photohoot
kali
ace
funny how that works
April 14th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@kali66
I surprised myself. Craptastic camera has potential.
April 14th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nicely done.
April 14th, 2024
kali
ace
@photohoot
once was state-of-the-art
April 14th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@kali66
it's light . Must keep.
April 14th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@darchibald
thanks 😊
April 14th, 2024
