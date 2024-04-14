Previous
Onion Again by photohoot
153 / 365

Onion Again

Playing with the camera to achieve a black bg. Taken outside and It is very sunny here today.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Wendy

@photohoot
kali ace
funny how that works
April 14th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@kali66 I surprised myself. Craptastic camera has potential.
April 14th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nicely done.
April 14th, 2024  
kali ace
@photohoot once was state-of-the-art
April 14th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@kali66 it's light . Must keep.
April 14th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald thanks 😊
April 14th, 2024  
