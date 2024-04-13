Previous
Lunch Time by photohoot
152 / 365

Lunch Time

The crane family decided to stop in, show off their newest addition and and pick some fresh mulberries. I wasn't expecting such a close interaction, nor were the cats, but we all lived.

The baby took one look at the cats and wouldn't venture closer.
