Previous
151 / 365
Green Fingers
Gardening heals the heart and soul. Unless you have watched the Rod Serling's Night Gallery, Green Fingers, episode. I linked it below if you are interested. It's under 30 minutes.
https://youtu.be/5f0AChEOT10?si=5ttzfXWq1ZW5xrhN
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
387
photos
34
followers
43
following
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
12th April 2024 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
gloves
,
garden
,
seeds
,
catharsis
,
@photohoot
,
green-fingers
