Previous
150 / 365
Death By Mockingbird
The mockingbird left his kill gently on a branch, knowing I would document his victory. Some may not approve but it is nature doing what nature does. Beautiful bird. RIP ☦️
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
2
1
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
384
photos
33
followers
42
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
11th April 2024 9:18am
Tags
nature
,
death
,
bird
,
american
,
redstart
Dave
ace
Yummies for the shrike. I believe that redstart is impaled. Wonderful closeup of nature at work.
April 11th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@darchibald
in the head by its beak... but the bird gently placed it on a branch. He returned and than impaled it on another branch. When I looked an hour later it was on another branch, feathers missing along with the head. Nothing but a single feather remains now. Poe inspired.
April 11th, 2024
