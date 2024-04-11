Previous
Death By Mockingbird by photohoot
150 / 365

Death By Mockingbird

The mockingbird left his kill gently on a branch, knowing I would document his victory. Some may not approve but it is nature doing what nature does. Beautiful bird. RIP ☦️
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Dave ace
Yummies for the shrike. I believe that redstart is impaled. Wonderful closeup of nature at work.
April 11th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald in the head by its beak... but the bird gently placed it on a branch. He returned and than impaled it on another branch. When I looked an hour later it was on another branch, feathers missing along with the head. Nothing but a single feather remains now. Poe inspired.
April 11th, 2024  
