ICMusic by photohoot
ICMusic

30th May 2024 30th May 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Casablanca ace
Love love love.......I'm a musician, this is right up my alley!
May 30th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@casablanca not surprising that you are talented in more than photography. What do you play? Drop a video. I'd love to listen.
May 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@photohoot Loads of things. Pianist and singer, but also guitar, bass, a little percussion, flute, violin…. over the years have played in heavy metal band, folk group, middle of the road, barbershop quartet, acted, danced and performed in musical theatre and street theatre, have arranged and conducted for choir and orchestra and been a church music director. A tad eclectic! So you can see why I love this picture ❤️😻🎶
May 30th, 2024  
