Previous
Trash Birds by photohoot
247 / 365

Trash Birds

When I first got to Florida I asked my sister what type of bird this was. Her reply was trash birds, because they hang around trash. They are really American White Ibis.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lol, American White Ibis sounds more elegant. Great capture!
July 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise