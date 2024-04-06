Sign up
109 / 365
109 / 365
Free Bird
I swear he is singing it to me 😏
https://youtu.be/0LwcvjNJTuM?si=zoCQ3VyZ1dGETzvG
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
2
1
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
364
photos
28
followers
41
following
29% complete
View this month »
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
107
108
109
144
108
110
145
109
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
AFK
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
6th April 2024 9:57am
bird
,
free
,
title
,
flight
,
mocking
,
wings
,
song
,
minimalist
,
freebird
,
@photohoot
,
mocking-bird
,
-bird
Dave
ace
Nice capture and timing. Maybe he was just mocking it.
April 6th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@darchibald
I just heard a drum roll 😜
April 6th, 2024
