159 / 365
Juvenile
American Brahman are hug cows with ripples of skin and a hump. This guy has some growing to do.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
AFK
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd May 2024 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
american
,
cow
,
farm
,
brahman
,
@photohoot
