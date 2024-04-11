The Mockingbird Murders, Part 1

The soft morning sunlight was partially obscured by the clouds, gently caressing the nearly bare maple tree. A Mockingbird descended gracefully with a mischievous glint in its eye, holding a Florida lizard in its beak. The atmosphere was filled with anticipation as the Mockingbird readied itself for its morning feast. The lizard nervously twitched its tail, knowing there was no escape. Time appeared to freeze as the Mockingbird, a skilled deceiver, poised to strike. In a sudden burst of speed, it swallowed its prey and any trace of the crime, just as its partner arrived with its own unexpected gift.



To be continued...