Previous
118 / 365
The Mockingbird Murders Part II
Initially, I assumed it was showing off its new baby bird. Oh, how mistaken I was! It had actually seized and ruthlessly slain the beautiful bird, proudly displaying its conquest to its partner.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
4
1
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
The Crypt
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
11th April 2024 9:14am
nature
death
bird
american
mockingbird
wild
florida
murder
apopka
redstart
@photohoot
Dave
ace
That's a shrike. They impale their meals. Great image.
April 11th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Such a brilliant nature capture
April 11th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@darchibald
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
appreciate you both. Nothing but murder and mayhem in Apopka today.
April 11th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@darchibald
I refrained from a close up of the other side of the head for that reason.
April 11th, 2024
