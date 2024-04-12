Previous
The Mockingbird Murders Part II by photohoot
The Mockingbird Murders Part II

Initially, I assumed it was showing off its new baby bird. Oh, how mistaken I was! It had actually seized and ruthlessly slain the beautiful bird, proudly displaying its conquest to its partner.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Wendy

@photohoot
Dave ace
That's a shrike. They impale their meals. Great image.
April 11th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Such a brilliant nature capture
April 11th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald @30pics4jackiesdiamond appreciate you both. Nothing but murder and mayhem in Apopka today.
April 11th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald I refrained from a close up of the other side of the head for that reason.
April 11th, 2024  
