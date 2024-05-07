Previous
Forget Me Not by photohoot
Forget Me Not

7th May 2024 7th May 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Elisa Smith ace
Oh that gets you in the feels, as well as so much to look at, really take your eye around the photo. So good.
May 8th, 2024  
Dave ace
Somber candid
May 8th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@nannasgotitgoingon Thank you Elisa. It was a hard photo to take. For the first time in my life, I felt invasive. I only took the one shot and was lucky. Bless you for the kind words. 🙏🏻
May 8th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald As it should be. This cemetery is a real downer. No big stones and few flowers. Most look like they have been forgotten. I need to return with a ginormous bouquet and try to put one at every stone. Thank you for all your encouragement.
May 8th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Excellent photo. Our veterans cemetery is usually quite busy when we stop by.
May 8th, 2024  
