143 / 365
143 / 365
Forget Me Not
7th May 2024
7th May 24
5
3
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
175
141
142
142
176
143
177
143
Views
7
7
Comments
5
5
Fav's
3
3
Album
The Crypt
Camera
NEX-3N
Taken
7th May 2024 5:30pm
people
,
tombstone
,
cemetery
,
graveyard
,
memorial
,
regret
,
honor
,
sarasota
,
@photohoot
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh that gets you in the feels, as well as so much to look at, really take your eye around the photo. So good.
May 8th, 2024
Dave
ace
Somber candid
May 8th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Thank you Elisa. It was a hard photo to take. For the first time in my life, I felt invasive. I only took the one shot and was lucky. Bless you for the kind words. 🙏🏻
May 8th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@darchibald
As it should be. This cemetery is a real downer. No big stones and few flowers. Most look like they have been forgotten. I need to return with a ginormous bouquet and try to put one at every stone. Thank you for all your encouragement.
May 8th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Excellent photo. Our veterans cemetery is usually quite busy when we stop by.
May 8th, 2024
