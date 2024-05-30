Sign up
Previous
166 / 365
Nandor Glid
I recently rediscovered this image which was taken in 1994. The location is Dachau.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nandor_Glid
30th May 2024
30th May 24
0
1
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
531
photos
58
followers
61
following
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
The Crypt
Camera
Scanner
Taken
26th May 2024 12:02am
Tags
history
,
hitler
,
jewish
,
@photohoot
,
concentration-camp
,
nandor-glid
,
nandor
,
glid
