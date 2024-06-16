Previous
Imperial Crypt - Tomb of Charles VI by photohoot
Imperial Crypt - Tomb of Charles VI

Kaisergruft in Vienna, Austria. - 1994

This is a small portion of the giant bronze sarcophagus contains the remains of Emperor Charles VI (1685-1740), the last true Hapsburg ruler in the male line.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
June 16th, 2024  
