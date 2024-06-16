Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
183 / 365
Imperial Crypt - Tomb of Charles VI
Kaisergruft in Vienna, Austria. - 1994
This is a small portion of the giant bronze sarcophagus contains the remains of Emperor Charles VI (1685-1740), the last true Hapsburg ruler in the male line.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
586
photos
63
followers
61
following
50% complete
View this month »
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
Latest from all albums
183
181
182
217
184
185
218
183
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The Crypt
Camera
Scanner
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
charles
,
kaiser
,
vi
,
vienna
,
crypt
,
imperial
,
karl
,
@photohoot
,
austria.
,
kaisergruft
Dave
ace
Nice
June 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close