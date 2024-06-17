Sign up
Previous
184 / 365
Bird In A Hand -1994
This proverb has its origins in medieval falconry,
Piazza San Marco
Plaza in Venice, Italy
Bird feeding is illegal now. The ban on feeding the pigeons was forced in 2008.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
0
2
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
589
photos
63
followers
62
following
@photohoot
