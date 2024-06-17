Previous
Bird In A Hand -1994 by photohoot
184 / 365

Bird In A Hand -1994

This proverb has its origins in medieval falconry,
Piazza San Marco
Plaza in Venice, Italy

Bird feeding is illegal now. The ban on feeding the pigeons was forced in 2008.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise