The Unknown Man in Armor 1525-1535 by photohoot
The Unknown Man in Armor 1525-1535

Artist Alfonso Lombardi (ca.1497-1537) active Ferra, Bologna and Rome.
Ringling Museum · Art Museum
Bequest of John Ringling in 1936
