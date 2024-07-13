Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
211 / 365
The Unknown Man in Armor 1525-1535
Artist Alfonso Lombardi (ca.1497-1537) active Ferra, Bologna and Rome.
Ringling Museum · Art Museum
Bequest of John Ringling in 1936
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
666
photos
75
followers
65
following
57% complete
View this month »
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
Latest from all albums
209
209
243
210
244
211
210
211
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
The Crypt
Camera
NEX-3N
Taken
9th September 2013 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
ringling
,
lombardi
,
@photohoot
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close