Arise, fair sun, and kill the envious moon

Juliet balcony at the Cà d'Zan. Built in the mid-1920s as the winter retreat of the American circus mogul, entrepreneur, and art collector John Ringling and his wife Mable Burton Ringling. The name Cà d'Zan means "House of John" in the Venetian language; in Italian it would be "Casa di Giovanni".