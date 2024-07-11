Sign up
Previous
209 / 365
Stairway to Heaven
These stairs go to the Belvedere Tower. It is five stories high, crowning the top of the Ca' d'Zan mansion and providing 360-degree views of the Ringling property and Sarasota Bay.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
Tags
view
,
historical
,
tower
,
ringling
,
belvedere
,
@photohoot
,
ca'
,
d'zan
