The Gentleman's Room by photohoot
208 / 365

The Gentleman's Room

John Ringling's chair sits empty along side his shoes and cane waiting for his return.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
the colours are great , in fact everything is great
July 10th, 2024  
