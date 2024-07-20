Previous
Him Again by photohoot
Him Again

I took a huge amount of photos of The Unknown Man in Armor 1525-1535 because he looked like my x husband. I have healed enough to look at it and not throw up in my mouth. Forgiveness is a gift you are really giving to yourself.
