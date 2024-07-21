Sign up
219 / 365
The Virgin Fainting at the Deposition
Ringling museum wooden carving of the Virgin Mary after Jesus was hung on the cross.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
museum
,
historical
,
mary
,
virgin
,
ringling
,
@photohoot
