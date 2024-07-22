Sign up
220 / 365
220 / 365
Decor To Adore
The wrought iron grails at the Ca' d'Zan, Ringling in Sarasota Florida are just one of the magnificent example of Gothic Venetian architecture.
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
0
2
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
691
photos
75
followers
66
following
60% complete
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
218
217
251
218
252
219
219
220
Views
3
Fav's
2
Album
The Crypt
NEX-3N
NEX-3N
Taken
9th September 2013 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
historical
,
gothic
,
venetian
,
ringling
,
ca' d'zan
,
@photohoot
,
architecture.window
