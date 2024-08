Red Hatter

Women who wear purple hats and red attire may be members of the Red Hat Society, a women's social organization that encourages women to live life to the fullest. The society's traditions include wearing red hats and purple clothing to events, and the colors are meant to symbolize not caring what others think and having fun.



Members 50 and over are called "Red Hatters" and wear red hats and purple attire to all functions.