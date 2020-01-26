Previous
Farewell MONA by pictureme
Farewell MONA

Just spent a few hours exploring MONA - Museum of Old and New Art - Hobart, Tasmania. In my opinion, well worth a visit. What overall impression did I walk away with? Expect the unexpected. :)

This image was taken on 25 January 2020.
Evelyn

@pictureme
Hi to all my friends in the 365project community. I have set myself a New Year's resolution for 2016! (ok - it is...
