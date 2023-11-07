Previous
Dangar Falls by pictureme
Photo 499

Dangar Falls

Turned off the motorway today - so glad we did. Explored the townships of Belligen and Dorrigo - the second of which has a beautiful National Park close by - turned out to be quite the visit. Ventured our way to the end of the tree-top walk where stunning scenery awaited us. A canopy of rainforest down below with misty covered mountains in the distance - beautiful. This was followed by a walk through the rainforest and then a visit to Dangar Falls. This image of these very pretty 30 metre falls is captured from the viewing platform above. This image was captured on 09 November 2023.
