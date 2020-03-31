Previous
Advancing mist by pictureme
Photo 374

Advancing mist

Down at the beach - every day a different beautiful scene. This night, unusual colour, some clouds and a sea fog advancing?
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Evelyn

@pictureme
Hi to all my friends in the 365project community. I have set myself a New Year's resolution for 2016! (ok - it is...
