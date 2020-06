Majestic Mountain Ash

Went for some more walks up in the Dandenong Ranges. A 1200 metre walk to Sherbrooke Falls led us through a forest of towering gum trees - Eucalyptus Regnans - distinctive sounds of Lyre birds were heard in the distance. It was so lovely to be out of the City and once again enjoying nature at its finest. Restrictions are starting to ease and Victoria (my home State) had its first day today with no new Covid-19 cases officially recorded.

This is good news!